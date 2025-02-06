Bruce Brownawell, a resident of Cutchogue and longtime professor at Stony Brook University, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, at East End Hospice’s Kanas Center after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis this past year. He was 67 years old.

Born Dec. 9, 1957, in Orion, Ill., Bruce was the son of Eleanor and Jack Brownawell. After high school, he went on and earned a B.S. in Chemistry from DePaul University and later received his Ph.D. in Chemical Oceanography from the MIT-Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Joint Program. His postdoctoral research was completed at Oregon State University.

Bruce married Anne McElroy Aug. 31, 1991, in River Forest, Ill. Together, they raised two daughters, Emily Brownawell of Saugerties, N.Y., and Sarah Brownawell of New York City. He is also survived by his sister, Beth; her husband, John; his two nephews Michael and Stephen Piff of Lake Zurich and Glenn Ellyn, Ill., respectively; and many dear cousins.

A dedicated scientist, Bruce was a professor at the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences at Stony Brook University from 1989 until his retirement in 2022. His work in organic pollutant geochemistry made significant contributions to the study of wastewater pollutants in marine environments. He was deeply committed to protecting coastal waters, and his expertise was valued by scientists, regulators and policymakers worldwide. In 2004, he and his wife, Anne, were honored with the Southampton College and Newsday Long Island Environmental Leadership Award for their research. He remained active in advising others on environmental issues up until his death.

In 2018, Bruce and Anne moved to Cutchogue, where they took over The Farmhouse Bed and Breakfast, welcoming guests from near and far and sharing their love of locally produced food, wine, and beer, as well as the North Fork. Beyond his scientific career, Bruce had a passion for gardening and community service. He was involved with Cornell Gardeners, the Hallockville Museum Farm Garden Committee, the Landcraft Garden Foundation and the Custer Observatory Bee Club. He also loved to fish, spending any free time out on the water in his boat, The Alchemist.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m. at Setauket Presbyterian Church, 5 Caroline Ave., Setauket, officiated by the Rev. Johanna Wagner. Prior to moving to Cutchogue, Bruce was an active member of the Setauket Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon and elder.

Bruce will be remembered for his deep dedication to science, his kindness as a mentor, and his love for his family, community and protecting the environment.

In lieu of flowers, Bruce’s family suggests friends consider donating to The Landcraft Garden Foundation, Compassionate Care ALS or ALS Ride for Life — organizations he valued or who helped him immensely.

The family is being assisted by DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Paid post