Dennis Malcom Macomber, a former North Fork resident, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

He was born Oct. 27, 1941, and graduated from Greenport High School in 1961.

Mr. Macomber was married to Dianne Shayne Ainbinder for 46 years.

He is survived by a daughter, Dianne S. King of Henderson, Nev., with whom he had been livng.

No services will be held.