Helen S. Brush of Cutchogue, and more recently of Oxford, Penn., passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 at Chester County Hospital in West Chester, Penn. She was 92, and she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward Brush.

She was the daughter of Stephen A. and Helen A. Sledjeski, born in Greenport, along with her sister Ann and brother Stephen (“Sonny”).

Helen received her baccalaureate degree in Education from Marywood University, Scranton, Penn., and went on to get her Master’s degree from Stony Brook University. She taught social studies in the Mattituck-Cutchogue school district for more than 30 years and was passionate about connecting her students with American history.

She was first and foremost dedicated to her faith and family and was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Oxford, Penn., and formerly of Our Lady of Ostrabrama, Cutchogue.

Helen is survived by six children: Edward (Terry) Brush, Helen (Mark) Kipps, Stephen (Joanne) Brush, Mary Anna (Len) Leo, Mark (Christine) Brush and Peter (Kelly) Brush; 13 grandchildren: Robert Kipps, Matthew Kipps, Rachel Kipps, Stephen Brush, Cassandra Brush, Angela Schofield, Thomas Chebuske Jr., Amanda Brush, David Brush, Caitlin Brush, Sarah Brush, Peter Brush and Annie Brush; and eight great grandchildren: Jamie, Ryan, Adrian, Stephen, Frankie, Matteo, Koda and Emery.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 203 Church Road, in Oxford, where friends and family may visit from 10 to 10:45 am.

Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Cutchogue, at a later date.

Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, is assisting the family at this time.

Paid post