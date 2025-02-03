James B. Kaminsky of Mattituck passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. He was 82 years old.

James was born March 16, 1942, in Brooklyn to Loretta (Greiner) and Bernard Kaminsky. He was the eldest of two children and was raised in Brooklyn with his sister Janet. He graduated high school aboard the S.S. John W. Brown School Ship, which was part of the New York City school system at the time. After high school, James served in the U.S. Army aboard a landing craft, moving materials up and down the coast of France from 1961 until his honorable discharge in 1964.

In 1964, in Queens Village, he married the love of his life, Cynthia Huneke. Together, they had three children and made their home in Mattituck, where they have resided for the past 60 years. In his professional career, Jimmy worked alongside his entire family as a self-employed commercial fisherman, on Long Island Sound. He’s had many boats but was most known for the iconic wooden (fishing vessel) F/V Tide II. He was also a member of the Long Island Commercial Fishing Association.

Predeceased by sister Janet Artino, James is survived by his wife, Cynthia; his daughter, Barbara Kaminsky Whitbread of Sayville; his son, Jeffrey Kaminsky, and his wife, Marie Irwin Kaminsky, of Mattituck; and his son, James Kaminsky of Mattituck; as well as his five grandchildren, Lindsay and Graham Whitbread, and Owen, Collin and Malayna Kaminsky.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. In lieu of flowers or mass cards, donations may be made to James’ alma mater, something special to him all his life — his former vocational high school, the S.S. John W. Brown School Ship. Prior to being docked in New York City as James’ high school, it was deployed as a cargo ship carrying military assets during World War II. Now fully retired, the ship is a floating maritime museum in Maryland.

Donations may be made by mail to “Project Liberty Ship,” PO Box 25846, Highlandtown Station; Baltimore, MD 21224-0546, or online.

