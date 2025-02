Kevin A. Brannigan of Southold passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. He was 62.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 2 from noon to 2 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Funeral services will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Father Mickey Bancroft Jr.