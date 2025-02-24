Laurie Macmillan Helgans, longtime Cutchogue resident, passed away at home Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. She was 70 years old.

Laurie was born June 10, 1954, in Somerville, N.J., to Janice J. (Edwards) and Thomas A. Macmillan. She was one of three children. In her professional career, Laurie worked as a health inspector for the Suffolk County Health Department Office of Wastewater Management for 17 years. Prior to that, she worked for many years as a permanent substitute teacher for Mattituck Junior/Senior High School. She was a member of the Suffolk Association of Municipal Employees. In her spare time, she loved gardening. Also, much of her free time in the summer months was spent at Fleets Neck Beach relaxing with a good book for hours at a time.

Predeceased by her husband, William H. Helgans, in 2003, Laurie is survived by her son, Ethan Helgans of Cutchogue; her brothers, David Macmillan of Miller Place, N.Y., and Greg Macmillan of Rochester, N.Y.; and her nephew, Brian Macmillan (Dana) of Miller Place.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 1, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to a cancer research or support organization of one’s choice, or plant something outside or in a pot in her memory.er research or support organization of one’s choice, or plant something outside or in a pot in her memory.

