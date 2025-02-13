Leigha Kathryn Wolbert was born Oct. 25, 2008 in Johnson City, N.Y. Her parents Christine Roache-Wolbert and Gregory J. Wolbert, to say the least, were ecstatic to welcome their third child into their family. Leigha was born a little early and was no bigger than her daddy’s hand dubbing her the nickname “Beanie.”

Leigha grew up with her brother Nicholas J. Wolbert and sister, Madison M. Wolbert in Harpursville, N.Y. and attended Harpursville schools as a junior. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Ski Club, Mathletes, was a straight “A” student and a wonderful friend. Leigha also enjoyed history and planned on pursuing a degree in anthropology. Leigha spoke highly of her teachers and often spoke of the new things they were learning in school. She enjoyed photography, music and art, memorizing and composing songs on the piano and sketching the most beautiful pictures. Leigha enjoyed the beauty of God’s creation and recognized it as the precious gift it is. Her sense of humor and style was unique and her giggles contagious. She was kind, sweet, caring and genuine. She would often compliment strangers on their hair, jewelry or clothing.

On Jan. 18, 2025 Leigha decided the pain she hid so well from the loss of her mother was too much and chose to end her life.

She was predeceased by her mother (Aug. 1, 2020) and survived by her father, brother and sister as well as her grandparents, Eileen Roache, Jim and Tina Roache, James and Linda Wolbert; her aunts and uncles Jonathan and Michelle Mech-Wolbert Peter and Alison Roache, Anthony and Jessica Baldwin-Wolbert and her cousins Joshua and Jacob Wolbert, Ben and Tom Roache, Masielyn and Gallion Wolbert as well as many other family members who all loved her dearly and will miss her greatly.

A Celebration of Her Life was held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home in Harpursville, N.Y. on Fri. Jan. 31, 2025. Pastor Kelly Todd officiated. Private burial will be in Riverview Cemetery Harpursville at a later date. The family received friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Fri. Jan. 31, 2025 prior to service.

Online condolences may be made at: omaddenfh.com.

