Leigha Kathryn Wolbert was born Oct. 25, 2008, in Johnson City, N.Y. Her parents, Christine Roache-Wolbert and Gregory J. Wolbert, were ecstatic, to say the least, to welcome their third child into the family. Leigha was born a little early and was no bigger than her daddy’s hand, dubbing her with the nickname “Beanie.”

Leigha grew up with her brother, Nicholas J. Wolbert, and sister, Madison M. Wolbert, in Harpursville, N.Y. She attended Harpursville schools as a junior. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Ski Club and Mathletes. She was also a straight “A” student and a wonderful friend.

Leigha enjoyed history and planned on pursuing a degree in anthropology. She spoke highly of her teachers and of the new things they were learning in school. She enjoyed photography, music and art, memorizing and composing songs on the piano, and sketching the most beautiful pictures. Leigha enjoyed the beauty of God’s creation and recognized it as the precious gift it is. Her sense of humor and style were unique and her giggles contagious. She was kind, sweet, caring and genuine. She would often compliment strangers on their hair, jewelry or clothing.

On Jan. 18, 2025, Leigha decided the pain she hid so well from the loss of her mother was too much and chose to end her life.

Predeceased by her mother Aug. 1, 2020, she is survived by her father, brother and sister; her grandparents Eileen Roache, Jim and Tina Roache and James and Linda Wolbert; her aunts and uncles, Jonathan and Michelle Mech-Wolbert, Peter and Alison Roache and Anthony and Jessica Baldwin-Wolbert; and her cousins Joshua and Jacob Wolbert, Ben and Tom Roache, Masielyn and Gallion Wolbert; as well as many other family members, who all loved her dearly and will miss her greatly.

The family received friends Friday, Jan. 31, at Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home in Harpursville, followed by a Celebration of Her Life officiated by Pastor Kelly Todd.

Private burial will be at Riverview Cemetery Harpursville at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at omaddenfh.com.

Paid post