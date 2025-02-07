Nancy M. Pellegrino passed on Feb. 5, 2025. She was 88 years old.

Nancy was a lifelong resident of Brooklyn and liked to spend her summers in East Marion. She was a graduate of Brooklyn College and later went on to earn two masters degrees from NYU. She spent her life in education. She was a teacher and librarian for the NYC Board of Education for over 30 years. Her love was children, books and traveling the world.

Nancy was a cherished friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew her, especially her family in Italy. Visitation will be held Monday Feb. 2, 2025 at McLaughlin and Sons Funeral Home, 9620 Third Ave, Brooklyn. The Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, Brooklyn. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Woodside.