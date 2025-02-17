Patricia DeVos, formerly of Riverhead, passed away peacefully Feb. 13, 2025 at the Wyndridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Crossville, Tenn. She was 85 years old.

Pat was born in Washington, D.C. on April 23, 1939, to Mildred and Stanley Deroski. Several years after her birth, the family relocated to Cutchogue. Patricia attended Cutchogue Elementary School and graduated from Southold High School in 1957.

After graduation, Pat went on to work as a clerk at the Riverhead County Center. She met her husband, John, who was stationed on the Suffolk County Air Force Base in Westhampton Beach. They married in 1959 and went on to have four children. Pat held various jobs over the course of her life. She will be best remembered for being the lady who worked behind the counter at Woolworth’s in Riverhead, a job she really enjoyed.

After retiring from Woolworth’s, Pat and John moved to Crossville, Tenn. They both enjoyed the quiet and tranquility of country living. They enjoyed vacations and especially cruises to Alaska, Hawaii, and the Panama Canal.

Pat was predeceased by her husband John of 40 years, her brother, Bill Deroski, sisters, Sandra Atkinson and Donna McIntosh, and son, Donald. She leaves behind her sisters, Mary Lou Bednosky of Peconic and Barbara Stepnoski of Southold.

She is survived by her sons, Bill (Wendy) of Riverhead, and John of Nesconset, and daughter, Lynn Bigrow (John) of Longs, S.C. Pat also leaves behind two granddaughters, Nicole Castelli (Matthew) and Jessica Benitez (Bryan), and one great- granddaughter, Olivia Rose.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Crossville Memorial Funeral Home and internment at Chattanooga National Cemetery. She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, John. Condolences may be sent to Lynn Bigrow, 1919 Moonseed Drive, Longs, SC, 29568.

