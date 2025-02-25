Robert Paul “Tools” McGowan of Mattituck passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. He was 80 years old.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 27, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew. The Rite of Committal will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Mattituck Fire Department or Southold PBA would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.