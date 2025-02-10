Ronald Frank Zahra of Riverhead died Dec. 13, 2024, in Smyrma, Ga. He was 71.

Born in Greenport Jan. 15, 1953, to Charles and Alice (Bouchard) Zahra, he attended Riverhead High School and BOCES automotive. Afterward, he worked for many years at Marietta Toyata. He married Eilzabeth Chapman in 1991. Mr. Zahra’s interests include music, animals and NASCAR.

Predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth; his sister, Charlotte; and his constant companion, Pearl, Mr. Zahra is survived by his siblings, Janette Toma of Nevada and Charles Zahra of Mattituck; and by his nephew and nieces, Scott Zahra of Jamesport, Kimberly West of Calverton and Pam Zahra Kaminsky of Bohema, N.Y.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 16, from 2 to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at a later date.

Memorial donations made to the North Fork Animal Welfare League in Mr. Zahra’s memory would be appreciated.

