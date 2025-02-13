Ruth Marion (Burns) Jahier passed away peacefully at her home at Jefferson’s Ferry Life Plan Community in South Setauket on Feb. 6, 2025. She was 101 years old.

She was born in Smithtown July 17, 1923, to Reginald and Nora Burns. She was the eldest of four children, all of whom predeceased her.

Ruth was married for 66 years to her high school sweetheart, Aldo Jahier, who died in 2010 at the age of 87. They shared homes in Huntington, Mattituck and, finally, Jefferson’s Ferry.

She leaves behind three children: Sandra Schwettmann of Los Gatos, Calif., Jeffrey Jahier of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., and Randall Jahier (Linda) of Pound Ridge, N.Y. She also leaves behind six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Ruth was smart, kind, funny, determined and a lover of nature — all traits she passed along to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her remains will be interred next to her late husband at Calverton National Cemetery in Wading River at a private, family ceremony.

Ruth lived a great life, was loved by everyone fortunate enough to know her and will be sorely missed.

