Theresa M. Taylor-Terry of Riverhead, known as “Terry Terry,” passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. She was 64 years old.

If you ever met Terry, you would remember her caring heart, curious intellect and generosity. Every visit was a sharing of good conversation and laughter. Her depth of knowledge ran deep and wide, and her family will always cherish the love for learning she shared. Her wisdom, delivered through thoughtful counsel and spirited debates, influenced many who sought her advice.

Terry was born May 23, 1960, and grew up in Mattituck, the daughter of William and Joanne Taylor. She attended Columbia College in Missouri and Empire College in New York. In a career spanning decades, Terry began as an account executive for a CBS affiliate in St. Louis, Mo., in the ’80s, eventually finishing her career in New York. Her creativity and leadership skills were deeply admired and appreciated by both her employers and clients, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of working with her. Everything she touched became something beautiful and fun, a testament to her creativity and skill.

As a cherished “Ciocia” (Polish for ‘aunt’), she took special joy in nurturing her nieces and nephews, creating innovative “giving challenges” that taught them the importance of charity and compassion. She maintained close connections with them, always sharing in their joy, even from afar. She embraced modern technology like TikTok to share creative date ideas, travel destinations and “Sister Wives” updates. Terry cheered her nieces and nephews on, always encouraging them to go out and experience the world, not fear it.

Throughout her life, Terry was recognized for her mischievous sense of humor, sense of adventure and unique perspective on life. An avid collector and artisan, Terry transformed ordinary objects into extraordinary treasures. Her home was a testament to her love for vintage finds, from costume jewelry to unique collectibles, each piece carefully chosen and holding its own story. She jumped out of a plane like her dad, rode elephants and horses, soared in a hot air balloon, and traveled solo — embracing every adventure with fearlessness.

Terry’s love for life’s simple pleasures was evident as she enjoyed walking on the beach, watching sunsets, and experiencing meteor showers and fireworks displays with her family and friends. She hosted memorable meals and taste tests of caviar, pâté or guessing Snowflake ice cream flavors that nourished both body and soul.

The loving relationship with her mother was one of unwavering support, deep understanding and a bond that grew stronger with each passing year. Every evening, she maintained a touching tradition of exchanging “sweet dreams” on the phone.

She leaves behind a world enriched by her presence and a legacy that will continue through the lives she touched. She extended grace to all, embodying the love and acceptance she wished to see in the world.

Terry was predeceased by her husband, Mark; her nephew, Ryan William; and most recently, her devoted father, William. She is survived by her loving mother, Joanne Taylor, and her siblings and their spouses: Nancy and Mark Woolley of Riverhead, Maria and Michael Montgomery of Mattituck, and Brian and Gloria Taylor of San Marcos, Calif. She is also survived by her cherished nieces and nephews: Jasmine and Blake, Christian, Megan, Olivia and Brandon, Carter, and Taylor; and great-nieces Lila, Quinn and Elsie Corwin. Terry also leaves behind a dear and devoted friend, Judy Mazgulski.

After she passed away from complications of a chronic illness, a private graveside service was held on Feb. 11.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck assisted the family.

Paid post