Thomas A. Kennedy of Peconic Landing in Greenport passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. He was 81 years old.

The family received friends Monday, Feb. 10, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where Prayer Services were held during the visitation and officiated by Father Peter Narkiewicz.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport would be appreciated. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.