Vernon “Jake” Jacobs, 80, of Palm Bay, Fla. and formerly of Greenport and East Marion passed away on Jan. 16, 2025.

Jake was born in Greenport Hospital in 1944 and spent his life as a dedicated teacher, coach, and beloved family man.

Jake is survived by his loving wife, Sally Jacobs, with whom he shared 56 wonderful years. He is also survived by his two daughters: Beth Jacobs and her partner, Dennis Beaman, of Lincoln City, Ore., and Karen Monti and her husband, Lou Monti, or Hingham, Mass. He was proud grandfather to Jake, Alexa, Isabella, and Will Monti. Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Dottie Stevens and her husband, Joe Stevens, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

For 37 years, Jake made an indelible impact on students as a history and law teacher at Greenport High School. He also treasured his time as a basketball coach. Outside of his professional life, Jake enjoyed many pursuits. Golf was one of his great loves; he served on the Board of Directors and was a past club champion at Islands End Golf Club. Walking, rooting for the Giants and Yankees, and spending time with his family were his other passions. His devotion to Sally was unwavering, and their marriage was a shining example of love and partnership.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s.

