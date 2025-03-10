Anna V. Lenceski of Southold passed away Friday, March 7, 2025. She was 96 years old.

Viewing will take place Monday, March 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 18, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.