Blotter: Man arrested for painting green stripe on Front Street

On March 16 at lunchtime, a white pickup truck was observed parked in the center of Front Street near St. Agnes Church, with its hazard lights flashing, impeding traffic, according to police. Greenport resident Robert Lehmann, 73, was “observed holding a paint roller” and painting a green stripe down the center of the double yellow line. According to police, Mr. Lehmann said that he was “painting the roadway for the Greenport St. Patrick’s Day parade that he believed was set for” the next day. Authorities said he acknowledged that he didn’t obtain a permit from the village, but said he was using water-based paint that wouldn’t stain the roadway. Mr. Lehmann was arrested and transported to town police headquarters for processing.

On March 13, the Greenport Fire Department treasurer reported to Southold police that someone created and cashed a false check on the department’s account for $1,850.45. The check was cashed Feb. 7. The funds were reimbursed to the department account, according to a police report.

On March 14, Jeyson Calate-Dubon, 21, of Greenport was arrested and charged with alleged driving while intoxicated. According to police, a Sixth Street resident reported that a black sedan struck his two parked vehicles, and that the driver fled on foot. The resident pursued Mr. Calate-Dubon, who he claims swung a liquor bottle at him, “almost striking him.” Mr. Calate-Dubon was apprehended and arrested by Southold Town police after a brief foot pursuit.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.