Carol J. Raffe of Mint Hill, N.C., formerly of Mattituck and Riverhead, passed away Feb. 28, 2025, after a 10-month battle with leukemia.

She was born in Riverhead Oct.13, 1942, to John and Genevieve Harris. Upon marrying her husband, Neal, they settled in Mattituck, where they raised a daughter, Dana, and twin boys, Bruce and Blaine. She was very active in their lives with Cub Scouts, Brownies and Little League. An avid cook, she also loved to bowl and participated in several women’s leagues.

She and Neal left the East End to began new lives closer to their kids and three grandchildren. Carol maintained her active lifestyle in Mint Hill, where she was a proud member of the Mint Hill Women’s Club.

Donations in her name can be forwarded directly to MHWC at 4413 Lazy Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215.