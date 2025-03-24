Christina Carroll Oman passed away Feb. 20, 2025. She was 82 years old.

She married the love of her life, Henry Oman of Cutchogue, Nov. 24, 1962.

Survivors include their two daughters, Christina Oman of Mattituck and Carroll Oman of Cutchogue; as well as four beloved grandchildren: Madison, Brian, Jack and Christopher; and her sister, Elaine Martin. She was a cherished aunt and friend to many, and will be greatly missed.

The family received friends March 23 and 24 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services were also held, officiated by Deacon Doug Moran. Interment followed at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Smithtown, N.Y.

