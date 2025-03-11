Doreen Ruth Kirby of Elkridge, Md., peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 79 years old.

A resident of Mattituck for over 50 years, Doreen was born in Brooklyn Oct. 27, 1946, to Ruth Priscilla (Celia) and Pasquale Fraracci.

Growing up in Selden, N.Y., Doreen met her husband, Donald Kirby, in 1964. Both working for Hills Supermarket, they married in 1968. Moving to Mattituck, they raised two children: Dawnmarie and Donald John Jr.

Doreen’s early working career exposed her to the plight of the local migrant community on the East End and, as such, she performed tutoring for migrants through a BOCES program. Continuing in education, she worked for the Westhampton Beach schools in a number of positions, eventually retiring as secretary to the director of athletics.

Her free time was consumed by her grandchildren and love of live theater. Attending over 50 Broadway performances, Doreen’s love of participating in local theater evolved into her work with the Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre in the 1980s. Most recently, before moving to Maryland, Doreen was an active member and supporter of North Fork Community Theatre in Mattituck. Her responsibilities became, but were not limited to, sewing costumes; documenting the extensive assortment of props, photos and playbills; and becoming the theater’s assigned historian. Doreen’s extensive research into the theater’s history and origin gave new insight into its place on the East End. Doreen’s busy retirement also included wintering in Florida to spend time with family, Palm Isles friends, and creating many craft projects of scrapbooking, knitting and 3D art.

Doreen is survived by her husband, Donald; her daughter, Dawnmarie Moffitt; her son, Donald John Jr.; four grandchildren: Paige Kirby, Aidan Patrick, Riley Kate and Avery Clare; and her siblings, Debra Haussel and Patrick Fraracci.

Viewing and remembrance will be held Sunday, March 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Harry H. Witzke Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, Md., where funeral services wlll take place Monday, March 17, at noon. Interment will follow Monday’s service at Mountain View Cemetery, Mount View Road, Marriottsville, Md.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

