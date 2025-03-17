Dorothy Jeanne Corwin of Greenport, 89, died peacefully Tuesday evening, March 11, at San Simeon by the Sound nursing facility, where she was a resident.

Born in Queens, she was the daughter of Stephen and Julia Warga. She was the wife of Stanley S. Corwin, who died in 1986.

Ms. Corwin volunteered for many local organizations and held many different jobs in her very interesting life. She went to many different colleges seeking knowledge and received various degrees. She loved school and learning. Ms. Corwin was a loving mother, Nana Coco and great-grandma.

She was predeceased by her son, John, who passed in 1987; her brother, Stephen; and her sister, Mary. She is survived by her sons, Stanley (Jen) and Andrew, both of Greenport; her daughter, Jocelyn (Bill), of Scranton, Pa..; her grandchildren: Michael and Mieke of Pennsylvania, Stephanie, of Utah, Matthew, of North Carolina, and Eric, Alex and Caleb of New York; and her great-grandchildren: Eli, Lily, Isabelle, Gemma and Danica.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses, aides (especially Sue and Sally) and staff of San Simeon for the wonderful care they gave our mother.

Private services will be held at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411, or North Fork Animal Welfare League, 165 Peconic Lane, Peconic, NY 11958.

