Frank R. Barberi of Southold passed away at home Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. He was 87 years old.

Frank was born June 17, 1937, in Astoria, N.Y., to Filomena (Caravano) and Frank Barberi Sr. He was one of three children. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves and served honorably during the Vietnam Era. In his professional career, he worked as a financial officer for Western Union.

Predeceased by his sister Susan, Frank is survived by his sister Carol Ann, of Cutchogue.

The family has chosen to remember Frank’s life privately at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

