Jane Wilson Morton of Greenport died Friday, Feb. 21. She was 99.

She was born in Brooklyn Oct. 18, 1925, to Emily (Worth) and Christopher Geibel and earned a master’s degree from Queens College.

She has been a teacher at Mepham High School in Bellmore for 12 years. Family members said she was involved in many things having to do with gourmet cooking, traveling and gardening.

Predeceased by her first husband, Leroy Wilson, in 1971 and her second husband, Charles Morton, in 2003, Ms. Wilson Morton is survivd by two sons, Steven, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Christopher, of Delaware; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren with one on the way.

The family received visitors Feb. 26 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a funeral service followed. Burial was at Greenfield Cemetery in Uniondale, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.