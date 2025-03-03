Joseph Czartosieski, born April 21, 1949, in Southampton to Joseph and Theodora Czartosieski, entered peacefully into eternal life Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. The eldest son of eight children, he is survived by siblings, Alexandra Graham (Ed) of Southold, Althea Corner (Paul) of California, Alicia Thompson (Charles) of Florida, Peter Czartosieski of Laurel, Charles Czartosieski (Anita) of Pennsylvania, John Czartosieski of Florida and Steven Czartosieski of Mattituck; as well as by nine nieces and nephews and nine great-nieces and -nephews.

Joe attended Southold High School and Suffolk County Community College, where he majored in business. As a young adult, he was an “ace” helper in his dad’s store, the Southold Market, demonstrating his natural business acumen. He was a top salesman at Volinski Olds in town, and two years ago traveled to Florida to surprise his former boss, Ben Volinski on his 100th birthday and again when Ben turned 101. Joe eventually created and owned his own upholstery business, JS Custom Upholstery in Southold. He was nicknamed “Joey Seat Cover” and “Covers.” He later moved the business to Peconic and called it Peconic Auto Upholstery.

A highlight in Joe’s life was having the honor of being commissioned to design and create a special chair for Pope John Paul II in 1987 when a religious Ecumenical Conference was taking place in South Carolina. Over 75,000 people attended and Joe was one of 25 to be received by the Pope and given a special rosary, with which he prayed daily. The pope’s chair was on display at St. Patrick’s Church in Southold, and Joe gained exposure and notoriety through radio and newspaper interviews. Eventually closing his business, he retired to North Carolina.

Joe enjoyed cooking. He routinely baked apple pies and shared them with his neighbors who were always delighted to see him. He was often called upon or just offered to help his neighbors with handyman tasks, making them smile and laugh, too. He loved singing, biking and tinkering, having the patience and ability to fix most anything that was broken. With a combined “Monk” and “MacGyver” personality, Joe’s work was of the highest quality. One of his greatest joys was his enthusiasm for classic cars. He and a good friend would attend the Pigeon Forge Classic Car weekend events in Tennessee twice a year, feeling great pride showing his newest acquisition at local car shows whenever he could.

Before moving off Long Island, Joe was a presence at the family gatherings, playing Santa for his great-nieces, and always bringing humor and laughter. He enjoyed traveling to California, Maine and Florida to visit family on occasion and would often leave those places having done repairs and improvements he noticed were needed.

Joseph will certainly be missed by his family and friends. Burial will be private in North Carolina and a Celebration of Life service on Long Island will be planned at a later date. Donations in Joseph’s name will be gratefully accepted at Independent Group Home Living.

