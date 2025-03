Loretta “Dede” Campbell of East Marion, born June 17, 1936, passed away Saturday, March 29, 2025. She was 88 years old.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, April 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.