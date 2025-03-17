It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marguerite McNeice of Cutchogue, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Marguerite passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the age of 86.

Born to Michael and Margaret McGinty in New York City on Oct. 8, 1938, Marguerite grew up with her four siblings in Brooklyn, eventually settling in Central Islip, N.Y.

She was a dedicated employee with New York Telephone Company, later known as Verizon New York Inc., for 30 years. She often donated and volunteered her time with the company’s Pioneer Organization, crocheting beautiful blankets, dolls and toys for children in need.

Once she retired, Marguerite and her husband, James, together enjoyed many years in their beloved home in Cutchogue.

Marguerite always had a positive outlook, quick wit and great sense of humor. She loved to travel and would often share stories of her many trips. She was an avid dog lover throughout her life.

Marguerite was predeceased by her loving husband, James. She was a dedicated and loving mother to her daughter, Janet, and was adored by her granddaughters, Courtney (1989-2015) and Brianna.

She will forever be in our hearts and be missed each and every day.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, March 19, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 20, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at St. John of God Cemetery in Central Islip, where Marguerite will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, N.Y. 11978-7048. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

