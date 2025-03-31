Patricia C. Kull, longtime Cutchogue resident, passed away Tuesday, March 25, 2025. She was 83 years old.

Patricia was born Sept. 9, 1941, in Greenport to Margaret (Sigl) and Frank Sturm. She was one of two children. On Nov. 10, 1962, in Greenport, she married the love of her life, Robert J. Kull. Together, they had three children and made their home in Cutchogue. She was a stay-at-home mom and loved her family dearly.

Predeceased by her husband and and her sister, Joanne Lorenzetti (and her husband, Henry), Patricia is survived by her children: Debra (Richard) Simicich of Mattituck, Donna Kull of Port Jefferson and Robert Kull Jr. of Pembroke Pines, Fla.; and her grandchildren Kristian Schoenhaar, Gabriella Kull and Mackenzie Zwillman.

A private graveside service was held at Calverton National Cemetery, where Patricia was laid to rest with her husband, Robert.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

Paid post