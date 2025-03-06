Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: March 6, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Dec. 20, 2024.

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

  • Laurie & Ronald Caspert to Robert & Diana Hansen, 8095 Alvahs Lane (1000-95-3-12) (R) $1,715,000
  • Christopher & Jenny Trani to Thomas & Ann May, 645 Southern Cross Road (1000-110-5-27) (R) $865,000
  • Estate of Arthur McCleery to Nicholas D’Anna & Lynda Tine-D’Anna, 1985 Skunk Lane (1000-97-4-10) (R) $670,000

EAST MARION (11939)

  • Gladys Milne Trust to Nicholas & Aspasia Rontiris, 240 Knoll Circle (1000-37-5-15) (R) $1,300,000 

JAMESPORT (11947)

  • Frank & Kara Palmeri to Randall Rubino, 120 Green Street (600-91-4-16) (R) $857,000 

RIVERHEAD (11901)

  • SCO Family of Services to 622 Church Lane LLC, 15 Oliver Street (600-107-5-32) (C) $875,000 
  • Harold Goodale to Good Ground Nursery LLC, 260 Main Road (600-85-2-5.009) (V)  $800,000
  • Estate of Marian Drozd-Denyse to Christopher & Dolores Huber, 304 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.03-1-12) (R) $468,750
  • Gabrielle M Weglein (Referee) & Marilyn Signorelli (Defendant) to Targelia Gordillo, 129 Reeves Avenue (600-63-3-1.002) (R) $379,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

  • Donna Walker to Capp Six LLC, 4 Evans Road (700-22-2-9) (V) $300,000 

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

  • James Jordan to DC Serpentine LLC, 10 Serpentine Drive (700-7-2-1) (R) $2,700,000
  • Estate of June Fuller to Amy Cococcia, 6 Brander Parkway (700-17-1-24) (R) $2,700,000
  • Herbert & Sheryl Stelljes to Mirlinda & Alban Shala, 36 Rocky Point Road (700-13-1-27) (R) $999,999

SOUTHOLD (11971)

  • Falcon Crest Holdings LLC to Rosebud Trust, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 12A (1000-63.02-1-33) (R) $575,000 
  • John & Susan Lombardi to Candida Fitts, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 19D (1000-63.01-1-44) (R) $550,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

  • Keith & Kathleen Harris to Michael & Jessica Schillizzi, 79 Calverton Court (600-115-1-10.054) (R) $835,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

