Obituaries

Robert Bruce Reymann

By The Suffolk Times

Robert Bruce Reymann of Greenport passed away at Peconic Landing Sunday, March 9, 2025. He was 88 years old. 

Bruce graduated from Mineola High School. After a stint in the Army, he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Yook, and then earned a bachelor’s degree from Babson College. He worked as a floor broker on the New York Stock Exchange and then as a compliance officer at Prudential Securities. 

In addition to his wife, Mr. Reymann is survived by his three children — Douglas, Jeffrey and Lisa — as well as four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. 

The family has chosen to celebrate his life privately. Donations made in his name to East End Hospice or the Greenport Fire Department would be appreciated. 

Related Content