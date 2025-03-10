Robert Bruce Reymann of Greenport passed away at Peconic Landing Sunday, March 9, 2025. He was 88 years old.

Bruce graduated from Mineola High School. After a stint in the Army, he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Yook, and then earned a bachelor’s degree from Babson College. He worked as a floor broker on the New York Stock Exchange and then as a compliance officer at Prudential Securities.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Reymann is survived by his three children — Douglas, Jeffrey and Lisa — as well as four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family has chosen to celebrate his life privately. Donations made in his name to East End Hospice or the Greenport Fire Department would be appreciated.