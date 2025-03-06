Robert K. Simon of Peconic, formerly of Jericho, N.Y., passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. He was 85.

Born Aug. 31, 1939, in Oceanside, N.Y., to Jane (Neely) and Philip Simon, he was one of two children. After high school, he attended SUNY/Oswego, attaining a Bachelor of Science degree, earned a master’s degree at C.W. Post, and continued graduate courses at NYU and Brooklyn College.

He married Janet Lowry in August 2015, in Delhi, N.Y. In his professional career, he worked as an industrial arts teacher for the Jericho School District. He was also a volunteer firefighter with the Jericho Fire Department, Engine & Ladder Company, Heavy Duty Rescue #1, Badge 137.

Mr. Simon is survived by his wife, Janet; his children, Philip Simon of Lake Ariel, Penn., Barbara Takach of Nissequogue, N.Y., Robert Simon of Pocono Pines, Penn., and Brenda Smith of Onancock, Va.; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, and his children’s mother, Betty Ann.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where funeral services will also be held.

Donations to Heart of the Catskills Humane Society, P.O. Box 88, Delhi, N.Y., 13753 would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.