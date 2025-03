Robert K. Simon of Peconic passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. He was 85.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where funeral services will be held during the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Catskills Animal Sanctuary, P.O. Box 88, Delhi, New York 13753 would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.