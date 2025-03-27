Friends and family mourn the loss of Sally McGuire of the Peconic Landing residence in Greenport, who passed away March 26, 2025, after a brief illness. She was 89.

Born June 14, 1935, in Bayside, Queens, to Harry and Nellie Egan, Sally graduated from Bayside High School, and worked in publishing at Lady’s Home Journal and The New Yorker while attending Columbia University in the evenings.

In 1961, she married Jerry McGuire of the Bronx, and together they raised three children in Glen Head, N.Y. Once her children were older, Sally returned to the workforce as assistant to the dean of student fffairs at Long Island University C.W. Post, where she also earned her bachelor’s in English literature and a master’s in Counseling.

A lifelong weekend North Forker, Sally retired in 1997 and moved fulltime to her beloved Cutchogue home, filled with antiques and treasures from her lifetime love of yard sales. Retirement also opened the world to her and brought her the freedom to travel extensively, including trips to Europe, across the U.S. and mainland China.

In her later years, she was active in her church community and volunteered as an English tutor for migrant families. Above all, she cherished time with her family, many of whom joined her on the North Fork in their own retirements.

Sally was predeceased by her sister, Susan; and is survived by her sisters, Maureen (Paul) Clancy of Southold and Kathleen Smith of Orient; her children: Chris (Tess) of Los Angeles, Robert of New York City, and Nancy (Michael) Miller of East Norwich; and her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Mattituck Monday, March 31, at 11 a.m.

The family was assisted by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home.

