Southold zoning code draft updates available for review April 1

A polished public review draft of Southold Zoning Code updates will be available April 1. (Courtesy photo)

If all goes according to plan, Southold’s zoning code updates will be voted on by the end of the year. To get the ball rolling, the proposed zoning code changes will be available for public review and comment online at southoldzoningupdate.com starting Tuesday, April 1.

The zoning update project aims to make land-use regulations more easily interpreted. Town Board members, planning staff, zoning consultant Sean Suder and an advisory committee of town residents have been involved in its development.

Changes to some zoning categories and definitions are the two main updates, Supervisor Krupski said.

“What happened over the years, the definitions in the code were amended here and there, and sometimes they weren’t consistent,” he said. “So this is an attempt to make all of the definitions consistent throughout the whole code.”

An interactive map found on the website will show proposed changes in zoning for various tax parcels. Public comment also opens April 1. A host of informational meetings with business groups, civic associations and the public will be scheduled throughout May and June.

“This is something that we would like to be done with by the end of the year,” Mr. Krupski said. “So we need to hear your comments now.”

There will be a four-month timeline for public comment, councilwoman Jill Doherty said of the plan.

“So you will have plenty of time to sit and absorb it and give us your comments,” she said.

Ms. Doherty said residents can view the maps and ask questions they have in the Town Hall Annex.

Mr. Suder will also outline and explain the changes in the 208-page document for a more concise understanding of the new codes. This outline, councilman Greg Doroski said, will “give everyone some sense of certainty that nothing is being snuck in.

“We hope that will move the process along and really allow us to focus on the changes and any other changes we might need to make,” Mr. Doroski said.