Spencer Bradley Wells, son of the late Mason and Geraldine Wells passed away on Feb. 26, 2025 at the age of 65 in his home in Oceanside, Calif. He grew up in Southold.

Brad is survived by his loving sisters, Connie and Karen Wells and brother David Wells including cousins in East Hampton and numerous nieces and nephews.

Those who knew Brad will remember him for his infectious smile and laughter, his love and respect for his family, and spreading kindness to everyone he encountered.

