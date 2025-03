Vincenza “Vicky” Delano Insull of Greenport passed away Saturday, March 8, 2025. She was 90 years old.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home, with prayers by Father Piotr “Peter” Narkiewicz at 4:15 p.m.

The funeral service will be held Friday, March 14, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor Garret Johnson. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.