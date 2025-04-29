He went forth, so that she may come to him again. And she did. Carol “Chuckie” Okula of Riverhead, formerly of Mattituck, passed away Saturday, April 26, 2025 — seven weeks after her husband of 58 years, Albin Okula. She was 81 years old.

Born April 19, 1944, in Greenport to Frank and Mary (Lenceski) Kull, she graduated from Southold High School in 1961. On April 22, 1967, she and Albie married at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Ms. Okula worked as a bus driver for Sunrise Bus Co. and drove for the Mattituck-Cutchogue School District; she worked many other jobs as well, such as picking vegetables (especially sprouts and strawberries), making and selling chocolates, and working at Wendy’s Deli.

Family and friends fondly recall her love of her grandchildren, flowers, a good party with a strong screwdiver, dancing and the beach. They often heard her say, “A good day at the beach is a good burn.” She especially loved a good laugh.

Ms. Okula is survived by her children: Jeffrey (Carolyn) Okula, Traci (Frank) Zambriski, Lisa (Robert) DeFrese and Wayne Okula; and her grandchildren: Kevin and Jill Okula, Kylee and Tyler DeFrese, Thomas, Mary Kate and Bradley Okula and Matthew, Madison and Michael Zambriski.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, May 1, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held Friday, May 2, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, with interment to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, also in Cutchogue.

