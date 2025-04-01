Carol J. Rosenbaum, longtime resident of Jamesport and formerly of Dix Hills, N.Y., passed away at home Sunday, March 30, 2025. She was 88 years old.

Carol was born March 16, 1937, in Brooklyn to Lillian (Steinberg) and Abraham Perkel. She was one of two children.

On Nov. 11, 1957, in Brooklyn, she married Morton S. Rosenbaum. Together, they had five children, and would eventually make their home in Jamesport. In her professional career, Carol worked as a medical transcriptionist for Southampton Hospital for eight years. Prior to that, she worked as a blood bank technician in Northport, Va., for 15 years. She was a member of the 1199 Union. She was also a sculptor.

Predeceased by her husband, Morton, and sister, Betty Lewis, Carol is survived by her children: Gary Rosenbaum of Jamesport; Karen Rosenbaum of Island Park, N.Y.; Lisa DeFeis of Bay Shore, N.Y.; Jon Rosenbaum of Jamesport and Alison Rosenbaum of Jamesport. She is also survived by her grandchildren Sarah Rosenbaum and Joshua Rosenbaum, and her cousin, Linda (Nelson) Doty.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 2, from noon to 2 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 2 p.m., officiated by Rabbi Ronnie Kehati. Interment will follow at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

In lieu of flowers, donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

