Conrad M. Dabrowski of Riverhead passed away Friday, April 18, 2025, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 87 years old.

Born Nov. 23, 1937, to Mieczyslaw “Caesar” and Angeline (Prusinowska) Dabrowski, Conrad grew up at his family’s homestead on Main Road in Aquebogue. While still in grade school, he worked on his uncle’s farm on Shade Tree Lane. He had just turned 17 years old when his father died, and to help his family, he went to work at Rolle Brothers in Riverhead. A naturally skilled mechanic, Conrad excelled at repairing anything, and he became known as a much sought-after expert welder. He stayed at Rolle Bros. for nine years, fixing farm machinery and heavy equipment.

On Aug. 18, 1962, he married Mary Margaret Jackowski of Calverton at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

In 1965, he began his career at Brookhaven National Lab, first as a technician for BNL’s Liquid Hydrogen Target Group, before he progressed to AGS Magnet Group as a mechanical technician, followed by other positions on other projects, including the Super Conducting Power Transmissions as a cryogenic technician supervisor and the RICK project. He retired from BNL after more than 34 years.

Mr. Dabrowski was an honorary ex-captain and 59-year member of the Red Bird Hook & Ladder Company No. 1 of the Riverhead Volunteer Fire Department, having joined in October 1965. He was a former member of the Ironmen Racing Team. Over the years, he helped in the restoration of the fire department’s antique firefighting apparatuses. He stayed active in his duties, including throughout his fight with cancer and, just this month, he insisted on driving himself to a meeting and walking up the stairs instead of taking the elevator — just a week and a half before his passing.

Actively involved in the community, Mr. Dabrowski belonged to various organizations, along with being a volunteer firefighter. He was a charter member of the Eastern Long Island Antique Fire Apparatus Association and of the Long Island Antique Power Association. He loved restoring tractors and working on old cars, especially Ford Model A’s. He built his own tractor in 1960, and it is still in use to this day. You could find him working in his garage, overhauling engines, fabricating parts, working with metal or welding. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, RC airplanes and watching NASCAR races. He channeled his love of farming into a huge annual vegetable garden.

A very humble man, he offered his help where and when he could. He lived a simple life, and he would rather fix what he had instead of buying something new. He believed in being self-sufficient, a trait that he instilled in his family. In recent years, he did his best to keep physically active and to keep walking, right up to the week he passed, even with the severe pain of bone cancer setting in throughout his body. And, he never once complained.

Funeral arrangements were handled by McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home, and were shared by the Riverhead Fire Department. Firematic services were held during the wake, with the “Red Jacket” (one of RFD’s antique firefighting apparatuses) displayed next to the casket. A funeral Mass was held Wednesday, April 23, at St. Isidore R.C. Church, Riverhead, with Father Piotr Narkiewicz officiating. Mr. Dabrowski’s casket was placed upon one of Riverhead Fire Department’s firetrucks, and a procession followed with fire department honors, which included four raised flags along the route, presented by several different eastern Long Island fire departments. In front of the firehouse on Roanoke Avenue, along with a display of his gear, a bell was rung as the firetruck that carried him passed under the raised flag archway.

Mr. Dabrowski is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Mary Margaret; his three children: Conrad Jr., of Riverhead, Edward (Lisa Marie), of Laurel and Lisa AnnMarie (Steve) Dabrowski of Cutchogue; two grandchildren, Ryan and Alissa; his sister, Eugenia Cherouski of South Jamesport; his brother, John (Maria) Dabrowski of Riverhead; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Julianna Boyd, Natalie Etter, Helen Dabrowski and Irene Dabrowski.

Memorial donations may be made to the Riverhead Volunteer Fire Department, 540 Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead, NY 11901.

