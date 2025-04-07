Dawn O. Jacobs of Greenport passed away Thursday, March 27, 2025. She was 66.

Born in Manistee, Mich., Feb. 14, 1959, to Dorothy A. (Shorna) and Earl F. Osborn, she graduated from Bear Lake High School. In 1981, she graduated from Ferris State College with a Bachelor of Science in business. On May 25, 1991, she married Douglas R. Jacobs in Bay City, Mich.

She was a member of Our Redeemer Episcopal Church of Mattituck. She loved reading, quiltwork, sewing, writing, gardening and baking, and was an avid walker. Loved ones fondly recall how often she was found at Aldo’s, enjoying coffee with her daughter and friends.

Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her husband, Douglas, of Greenport; her children: Jonathan E. Jacobs of Manchester, N.H., and Sophie K. Jacobs of Southold; her siblings: David (Leslie) Osborn, Donna Merriman, Deborah Berryhill, Dan (Twyla) Osborn, Darla (Duane) Jones, Deanna (Al) Pattison and Darlyn (Kolon) Moore; as well as by her many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 11, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home. Interment will be at Bear Lake Cemetery in Bear Lake, Mich., where a graveside service will be held for the family Saturday, May 3.

Memorial donations may be made to Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport, North Fork Animal Welfare League shelter in Peconic and CAST in Southold.

Paid post