Georgia F. Rudder, lifelong resident of Greenport, passed away Wednesday, April 9, at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. She was 81.

She was born Nov. 24, 1943, to Jennie (Richards) and Harold R. Freeman Sr. After graduating from high school she went on to work as a senior clerk typist with the Town of Southold building department for over 30 years. Family and friends recall her love for her significant other, Joseph J. Werner.

Predeceased by her brother, Harold R. Freeman Jr., Ms. Rudder is survived by her daughters, Lisa Penny of Southold and Debra Swiskey of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; her cousin, Jeanine Monsell of Greenport; and five grandchildren: Marissa, Dylan and Evan Swiskey of Mount Pleasant, and Isabelle and Tyler Penny of Southold.

Visitation was held April 16, at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home. Interment followed at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport, officiated by Pastor Garrett Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 242, Greenport, NY 11944.

