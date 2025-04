Georgia Rudder, resident of Greenport, died April 9, 2025. She was 81.

Family and friends will gather for visitation on Wednesday, April 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 17 at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Garret Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations to be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, PO Box 242, Greenport, NY 11944.