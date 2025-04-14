Henry F. Santacroce Sr. of Southold passed away Sunday, April 13, 2025, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 97 years old.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. There, police services will be held at 7 p.m., American Legion services at 7:15 p.m. and prayer services at 7:30 p.m.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, officiated by Father Abraham Thannickal. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery with U.S. Army honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Southold’s Griswold-Terry-Glover American Legion Post 803 or St. Patrick’s R.C. Church would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Henry was a retired sergeant with the Southold Town Police Department.