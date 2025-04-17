Henry Francis Santacroce Sr. of Southold passed away peacefully Sunday, April 13, 2025 surrounded by his loving family. He was 97 years old.

Henry, son of Henry G. and Yolanda (Martcocchia) Santacroce, was born Jan. 16, 1928, at Eastern Long Island Hospital, now Stony Brook ELIH, in Greenport. A graduate of Greenport High School, class of 1945, he entered into the Merchant Marines and sailed on the Liberty Ship S.S. Stephen Johnson Field during World War II. Upon his honorable discharge in 1946 after the war, he was instrumental in building the Plum Island laboratory on Plum Island. He was later drafted into the US Army in 1948 and served in Germany during the Korean War Conflict. He was honorably discharged in May of 1952 as Corporal T/5 from the Army. After the war was over, he became a member of the Southold Town Police Constables — later known as the Southold Town Police Department — where he served for the next 34 years. He retired as the administrative sergeant in 1990.

On Oct. 8, the 1960 he married Barbara Lee Cogan at St. Patrick’s Church. They raised three sons: Henry Francis Jr., James Richard and Kevin Lloyd.

Henry was an active community leader. He was a member of the St. Patrick Church’s Holy Name Society, usher for the church for over 20 years, and helped establish and run the local Catholic Youth Organization. He also was a driving force behind the formation of the Civil Service Employee Association for the Town of Southold, serving as its first president. Henry was a 59-year member of the Griswold-Terry-Glover Post 803 . In 1990, along with other members of Southold Town’s 350th anniversary committee, he was named one of Suffolk Times’ people of the year.

Henry was jovial and quick with a joke (even if he couldn’t always remember the punchline), and he made time for people regardless of who they were or their background. Henry’s commitment to his family was the single most defining characteristic of his life.

Along with his beloved wife of 64 amazing years, he is survived by his three sons: Henry (Ellen), James (Lorraine) and Kevin (Linda); 16 grandchildren: Brittany, Rebecca, Olivia, Leah, James Jr., Kevin Jr., Robert, Melina, Benedict, Gregory, Sarah, Gianna, Adam, Malachi, Francesca and Patrick; four great-grandchildren: Sienna, Luca, Alessio and Alastronia; his brother, John Raymond Santacroce of Port St. Luci, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. His sister, Lillian White, predeceased him.

The family received friends Tuesday, April 15, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Wednesday, April 16, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, officiated by Fr. Abraham Thannickal. Interment followed at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery with U.S. Army honors.

In lieu flowers, donations to Griswold-Terry-Glover American Legion Post 803 of Southold, or St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, would be appreciated. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

