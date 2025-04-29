James Merl McGarry, longtime Southold resident, passed away Sunday, April 13. He was 81 years old.

James was born March 14, 1944, in Beaver Falls, Pa., to Stella E. (Ruby) and James P. McGarry. He was one of three children. He graduated from Beaver Falls High School and then attended California University of Pennsylvania, where he attained his bachelor’s degree.

In his professional career, James worked as a carpenter and owned and operated his own Southold company, McGarry Contracting, for 40 years. His carpentry work was featured in various magazines.

Predeceased by his sister, Patricia McGarry, James is survived by his children: Jason McGarry of Rockwell, N.C., and Jessica (Luke) McGarry Wells of Canyon Lake, Texas; his significant other, Judy E. McAfee; his grandchildren, Dylan Wells and Lucy Mae Wells; his sister, Brenda McGarry Matos of Beaver Falls; his niece, Marissa (Nate) Kemena; and his nephew, Kyle Amos.

The family has chosen to remember James’ life privately at the present time. There will be a wake service to remember James Saturday, June 7, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

