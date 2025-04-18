Janice (Klipp) Damiani of Greenport, lifelong resident of Southold Town, passed away Saturday, April 12, 2025. She was 95 years old.

She was born in Greenport Oct. 29, 1929, to Alberta (Thornbill) and Norman E. Klipp. In Greenport Oct. 21, 1951, she married Lawrence F. Damiani. Loved ones recall Ms. Damiani’s fondness for painting, needlework and gardening.

Predeceased by her husband and her brothers, Alton Klipp and Jason Klipp; she is survived by her children: Brad (Denise) Damiani of Westford, N.Y.; Steven (Barbara) Damiani of Bethpage, N.Y.; Laine Damiani of Fresno, Calif.; and Shari (Jim) Von Hassel of Hampstead, N.C. Ms. Damiani is also survived by her sister, Georgia Young of Greenport; her nine grandchildren; and her 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 22, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 23, at 10:30 a.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery in Greenport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Greenport Fire Department would be appreciated.

