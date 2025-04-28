Julie Alexander, a dedicated educator and beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and lifelong member of the Unitarian Universalists of Southold, passed away peacefully in Berryville, Va., March 6, 2025. She was 94 years old.

Born Nov. 9, 1930, Julie spent much of her life in New Fairfield, Conn., where she worked as a respected and compassionate school teacher. Her love for learning and commitment to nurturing young minds left a lasting impression on countless students and colleagues.

Julie’s dedication to her students went well beyond the confines of the walls of her classroom at Consolidated School and the hours of the school day, as her family can attest. Whether it was taking her students to learn to tap trees behind the school to make maple syrup, taking her class outside on a cold winter’s day to go tobogganing or walking her students to her home across the street for an end-of-school-year picnic, Julie was always looking for ways to engage her students and provided extra time in her day to give help when it was needed. After her retirement, Julie made her home in Southold, where she enjoyed the tranquility of the North Fork community and remained active in causes close to her heart.

On June 19, 1954, Julie married Gale D. Alexander, with whom she shared a lifetime of love and partnership until his passing in November 2023. Together, they built a strong and loving family rooted in the values of kindness, integrity and service to others.

Julie’s faith was central to her life. As a lifelong member of the Unitarian Universalists of Southold, she embodied its guiding principles and remained committed to fostering compassion, justice and understanding in all that she did.

Julie is survived by her five children: Gale (Jackie) Alexander of New Milford, Conn.; Mark (Jeanne) Alexander of Knoxville, Tenn.; Gwendolyn (Guy) Shelton of Charles Town, W.Va.; Susan (Bob) Pond of Kings Park, N.Y.; and Dean (Darlene) Alexander of New Fairfield. She is also lovingly remembered by her 12 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, all of whom were a source of great pride and joy in her life.

Julie will be remembered for her sharp intellect, warm spirit, and unwavering dedication to family, faith and education. Her kindness and wisdom will live on in all those who were fortunate to know her. A memorial service will be held for Julie and Gale Saturday, June 14, at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unitarian Universalists of Southold, P.O. Box 221, Southold, NY 11971.

