Leon Maurice Creighton of Greenport died Monday, April 28, at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 53 years old.

The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, May 9, at Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church in Greenport. A Homegoing Service will follow the visitation beginning at noon, officiated by Pastor Natalie Wimberly.

The Rite of Committal will be private.