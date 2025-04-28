Marilyn Quigley Hofmann died peacefully at her home in Peconic with family by her side Saturday, April 26, 2025. She was 96 years old.

Born in Brooklyn July 17, 1928, to George T. and Mary B. Quigley, she was raised in Richmond Hill, N.Y.

She graduated from Richmond Hill High School and briefly attended Bethany College. She was predeceased by her husband, George J. Hofmann; they were married for 51 years, before he passed in 2002. She was also predeceased by her only sibling, brother George W. Quigley, and his wife, Lillian, both of Seattle.

Marilyn and George lived in Roslyn Harbor, N.Y., where they raised four children. She was a pre-school teacher for 20 years at Village Nursery School in Glen Head, N.Y. Over the years, she enjoyed tennis, bowling, bridge, gardening, feeding the birds, playing Scrabble, and doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles. She was also a fabulous craftsperson, making hooked rugs, fine needlepoint and beautifully knitted sweaters for her children and grandchildren.

Marilyn is survived by her children Stephen M. (Jeanne) Hofmann, Kathy H. (Jim) Stupak, Margaret H. (John) Leather and Maryann H. (Dean) Herrick; and eight grandchildren: Stephen (Ilona), RJ (Kristen), Michael, Brian, Tom, Maddie (Tim), Morgan (Adam) and Bridget. In addition, she was blessed with four great-grandchildren: Lawrence, Sonya, Paige and Theo. In recent years she spent much time with her dear friend, Donald Bracken.

In lieu of flowers please send any donations to East End Hospice. The family will host a Celebration of Life for Marilyn over the summer.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

