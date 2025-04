Marta E. Thomas of Southold passed away at home Monday, April 28, 2025. She was 45 years old.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 3, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to a 529 college savings fund being set up for her children or to Dylan Newman Forever 5 Foundation would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.